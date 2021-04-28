Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Carvana makes up about 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,318,235.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,576 shares of company stock valued at $235,380,658 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $294.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.97 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $71.56 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.12 and a 200 day moving average of $256.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

