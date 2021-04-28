Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the period. Apyx Medical accounts for 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Apyx Medical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $345.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

