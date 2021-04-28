Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,410 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hercules Capital worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $5,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,426,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

