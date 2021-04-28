Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLPT. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2,640.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $7,359,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $423.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

CLPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.