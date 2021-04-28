Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $38,657,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 864,861 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,003.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHI opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

