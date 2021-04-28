Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Ebix worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ebix by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

