Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $1,236,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $38,766.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

