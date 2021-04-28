Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Up 1,523.5% in April

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 1,523.5% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TAUG remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 241,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,655. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.61. Tauriga Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.