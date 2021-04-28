Tatro Capital LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tatro Capital LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,201.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3,197.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

