Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.63.

TGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 5,275,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $569.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,597 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,498,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 146,861 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

