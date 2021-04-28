Target Healthcare REIT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.68 (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT plc (LON:THRL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:THRL opened at GBX 118.60 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £606.69 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. Target Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 90.10 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

