Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Raised by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 260.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up 1.5% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,969. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

