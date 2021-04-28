Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894,779 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142,097 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.68% of Tapestry worth $78,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 49.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,458 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 103,656 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

