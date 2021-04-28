Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.47-1.57 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.