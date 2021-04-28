Talos Energy (TALO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Talos Energy to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $175.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $911.03 million, a PE ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

