Talos Energy Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Talos Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $175.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

TALO stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $911.03 million, a PE ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 3.15.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 439,665 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 41.4% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

