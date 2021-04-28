T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14,643.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.54. 28,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.22. The company has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.81 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

