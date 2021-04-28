SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $700.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Maxim Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $575.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $515.64 and a 200 day moving average of $426.43. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $585.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $261,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

