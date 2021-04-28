Susquehanna Reiterates Neutral Rating for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $54.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,720 shares of company stock worth $6,541,358. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $5,512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.