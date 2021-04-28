Suretly (SUR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,804.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Suretly has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $70,831.28 and approximately $2,804.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00869487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00065285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00097157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.82 or 0.08105091 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

