SunContract Reaches Market Cap of $5.74 Million (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One SunContract coin can now be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. SunContract has a market cap of $5.74 million and $521,152.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00066003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.03 or 0.00839679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00065841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,426.87 or 0.08115442 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SNC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.