SUN (SUN) Price Down 18.6% This Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $31.86 or 0.00058064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. SUN has a market cap of $158.90 million and $132.97 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.07 or 0.00275338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.31 or 0.01032134 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00712388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,717.35 or 0.99726350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,987,717 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

