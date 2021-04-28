Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.40

Shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.40 and traded as high as $16.50. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 379 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

