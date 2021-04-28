Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,156,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

