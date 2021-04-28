Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €14.00 by Independent Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective from equities researchers at Independent Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.52 ($17.08).

Shares of SZU opened at €13.60 ($16.00) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.21.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

