Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

