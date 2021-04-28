Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $331,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.