Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

SYK stock traded down $4.45 on Wednesday, reaching $260.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. Stryker has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.30 and its 200 day moving average is $236.92. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Stryker alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.73.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.