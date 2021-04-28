Strs Ohio Sells 64,384 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,384 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $54,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.