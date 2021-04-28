Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,309,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $50,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

