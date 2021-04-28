Strs Ohio Has $65.07 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 483,420 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Amphenol worth $65,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Amphenol by 92.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.