Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $60,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

