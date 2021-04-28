Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.12. 15,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 834,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Specifically, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,760 shares of company stock worth $6,940,722. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Stride by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.