Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stride (NYSE:LRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stride has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,722. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

