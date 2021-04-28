Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 65.0% in April

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

