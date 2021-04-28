StormX (STMX) Price Tops $0.0517 on Top Exchanges

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, StormX has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $435.22 million and $54.29 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00066828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.69 or 0.00809677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00096480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.78 or 0.08042093 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

