StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in April

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $$3.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SVAUF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.