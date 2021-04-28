StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in April

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $$3.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.60.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
