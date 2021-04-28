Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Carter’s Put Options (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,704 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,445% compared to the average daily volume of 175 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Carter’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

NYSE:CRI opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

