Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,585 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,024% compared to the average volume of 230 call options.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.