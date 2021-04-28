Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of EQT Call Options (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 7,615 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,359% compared to the typical volume of 522 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after buying an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after buying an additional 3,209,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,489,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,883,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,488,000 after buying an additional 917,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. EQT has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

