Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SF traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.94. 12,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $70.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,080,541.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,895,044.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 in the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

