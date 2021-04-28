Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of SF stock opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $70.48.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

