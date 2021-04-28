stETH (STETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

