Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,640,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,563,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 361,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

