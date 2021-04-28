STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Julia Madsen Sells 1,000 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julia Madsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

STE stock opened at $212.43 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $138.66 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

