Stephens Boosts Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $30.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its target price upped by analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $861.69 million, a P/E ratio of -66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

