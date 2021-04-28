Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Steel Dynamics traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 5555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,049,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 787,344 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.