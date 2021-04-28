State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Inogen worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Inogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Inogen by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,852.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -714.14 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $66.66.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.