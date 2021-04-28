State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACIW stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

