State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,692 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Perspecta by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth about $42,195,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Perspecta by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

